Apple says Goodbye to its Music Memos Recording App

Apple has announced that it will be shutting down its Music Memos recording app and is encouraging users to transfer their recordings to the Voice Memos app.

While the company updated the app to version 1.0.7 this week, which is the first time Apple has updated Music Memos in more than a year. The sole purpose of this update is to facilitate the shut down.

According to Engadget, Apple has announced that the Music Memos app will not be updated after version 1.0.7 and will no longer be available to download after March 1, 2021.

The company originally released the Music Memos app on 2016 as an alternative to Voice Memos. The app was tailored to musicians’ needs as it allowed to easily record song snippets and had a built-in tuner as well.

The company has also provided instructions on how to export Music Memos to Voice Memos. When users update the Music Memos app, a notification will prompt them to export their recording to Voice Memos. If the notification pop-up is dismissed, another one will appear in seven days.

After completing the transfer, users can access all their recordings in a folder titled 'Music Memos'.

The company has not explained the reasons behind shutting down Music Memos as yet, however, lack of users could be a possible reason behind this farewell.