AVN 78.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.49%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
CHCC 139.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.09%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
DGKC 109.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.2%)
EFERT 62.43 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.18%)
EPCL 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 21.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.51%)
FFL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HBL 133.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUBC 81.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (2.35%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
JSCL 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
KAPCO 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.19%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
MLCF 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.17%)
OGDC 104.39 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.97%)
PAEL 36.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
PIOC 94.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.89%)
POWER 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.03%)
PPL 92.41 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.15%)
PSO 204.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.5%)
SNGP 44.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
STPL 19.79 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.15%)
TRG 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By ▲ 62.18 (1.4%)
BR30 22,761 Increased By ▲ 286.87 (1.28%)
KSE100 42,955 Increased By ▲ 485.1 (1.14%)
KSE30 17,937 Increased By ▲ 207.11 (1.17%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India's fuel demand climbs for third straight month in November

  • Total fuel demand fell 3.7% on year after registering its first year-on-year increase since February in October, as manufacturing and services slowed with consumers staying indoors to avoid getting infected by the novel coronavirus.
Reuters 14 Dec 2020

India's fuel consumption rose for a third straight month in November, helped by reviving transportation and business activity, although a year-on-year fall pointed to a sluggish economic recovery.

Consumption of refined fuels, a proxy for oil demand, in November rose 0.4% from the previous month to 17.83 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas released on Saturday showed.

Diesel consumption, a key parameter linked to economic growth and which accounts for about 40% of overall refined fuel sales in India, edged up 0.6% month-on-month, but fell 7% to 7.04 million tonnes on an annual basis.

Gasoil consumption in India, which has been one of the primary drivers for Asian demand for the fuel in recent weeks, alongside steady growth in overall fuel sales, has prompted the country's refiners to ramp up capacity.

"For Asia Pacific gasoil/diesel demand, recovery is accelerating in Q4 2020, driven mainly by India as the country now enters high seasonal gasoil/diesel demand period," said WoodMac research associate Qiaoling Chen. Sales of gasoline, or petrol, rose by 0.4% from October and 5.1% from a year earlier to 2.66 million tonnes.

India's daily coronavirus cases have declined steadily, although the country has the world's second-highest number of infections with more than 9.8 million cases.

Total fuel demand fell 3.7% on year after registering its first year-on-year increase since February in October, as manufacturing and services slowed with consumers staying indoors to avoid getting infected by the novel coronavirus.

Cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), sales increased by about 4% to 2.35 million tonnes from a year earlier, but fell 2.9% from the previous month, while naphtha sales rose by 7.2% to 1.34 million tonnes year-on-year.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were up about 19% on year, while those of fuel oil increased by about 8.7%.

India fuel coronavirus cases liquefied petroleum gas Qiaoling Chen WoodMac Gasoil

India's fuel demand climbs for third straight month in November

Facebook has not banned a militant group in India as it fears for business prospects, staff safety

Man injured in Indian firing across LoC: ISPR

'Goods' and 'Services': FBR asked to revisit definitions

Saudi 'mini Ritz' corruption crackdown evokes awe, fear

US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on

Man shot by New York police after Christmas concert gunfire

Nigeria steps up rescue efforts for abducted students

PDM steps up pressure on govt through Lahore rally

PM rules out NRO again

New regime for stock brokers on the cards

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters