Turkish auto production rises 5.4% in Nov

  • In the January-November period, which was affected by lockdown measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Reuters 14 Dec 2020

ISTANBUL: Production in Turkey's automotive sector climbed 5.4% year-on-year in November to 143,264 vehicles, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said on Monday.

In the January-November period, which was affected by lockdown measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, production dropped 13% to 1.148 million vehicles, while exports dropped 28% to 821,900 vehicles in the same period, it said.

Turkey coronavirus cases Automotive Manufacturers Association Turkey's automotive sector

