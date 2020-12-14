AVN 78.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.49%)
Pakistan’s telemedicine platform successfully implements Tele-ICU software

  • “Tele-ICU is the need of the hour. We support Sehat Kahani and its partners in this great initiative as it aids in providing high-quality intensive care to patients in rural as well as urban areas.”
Ali Ahmed 14 Dec 2020

Sehat Kahani, one of the leading telemedicine platforms in Pakistan, has successfully implemented its Tele-ICU software in 45 out of 60 target ICUs till date.

These ICUs are located in Sindh, Punjab, KPK, Balochistan and Azad Kashmir. Over 800 doctors have also been trained on critical care and the usage of the software.

The Tele-ICU Project was initiated with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the Health Services Academy, the Ministry of Health, Health Department & Government of Balochistan.

Speaking during the meeting, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan said, “Tele-ICU is the need of the hour. We support Sehat Kahani and its partners in this great initiative as it aids in providing high-quality intensive care to patients in rural as well as urban areas.”

Amir Goraya, Assistant Resident Representative, UNDP Pakistan said, ‘Impressive results have been achieved by collective effort of UNDP, UNFPA, Ministry of Health and Sehat Kahani. Setting up 45 tele-ICUs contributes greatly to our goal of supporting the ongoing national response to the pandemic as well as advancing country’s commitment to digital health. We are confident that this partnership will change the landscape of digital health in Pakistan.’

According to the President of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Pakistan currently has only 50 to 70 critical care specialists to cater needs of a population of 200 million people.

