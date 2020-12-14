Markets
Australia shares set to fall, NZ stock exchange to delay open
- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed with modest declines on Friday, while the US Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.
14 Dec 2020
Australian shares are poised to open slightly lower on Monday, likely tracking Wall Street's weak finish on Friday on uncertainty over fresh stimulus, though the approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could keep losses in check.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed with modest declines on Friday, while the US Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.
The local share price index futures fell 0.02%, a 12.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The open of the New Zealand stock exchange and the Fonterra Shareholders Market on Monday will be delayed due to connection issues, the bourse operator NZX Ltd said.
'Goods' and 'Services': FBR asked to revisit definitions
Australia shares set to fall, NZ stock exchange to delay open
US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on
Man shot by New York police after Christmas concert gunfire
Nigeria steps up rescue efforts for abducted students
PDM steps up pressure on govt through Lahore rally
PM rules out NRO again
New regime for stock brokers on the cards
25 injured in Rawalpindi blast
Cold storages to be set up under forthcoming STPF: Dawood
Four stabbed and one shot after pro-Trump rallies
Relief to poor: Sugar price cut clear depiction of Imran's commitment: Faraz
Read more stories
Comments