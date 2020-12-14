Australia shares set to fall, NZ stock exchange to delay open

Australian shares are poised to open slightly lower on Monday, likely tracking Wall Street's weak finish on Friday on uncertainty over fresh stimulus, though the approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could keep losses in check.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed with modest declines on Friday, while the US Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.

The local share price index futures fell 0.02%, a 12.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The open of the New Zealand stock exchange and the Fonterra Shareholders Market on Monday will be delayed due to connection issues, the bourse operator NZX Ltd said.