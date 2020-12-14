AVN 78.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HBL 133.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
JSCL 28.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
MLCF 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
OGDC 102.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 36.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PIOC 94.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
POWER 9.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 18.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
UNITY 28.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares set to fall, NZ stock exchange to delay open

  • The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed with modest declines on Friday, while the US Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.
Reuters 14 Dec 2020

Australian shares are poised to open slightly lower on Monday, likely tracking Wall Street's weak finish on Friday on uncertainty over fresh stimulus, though the approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could keep losses in check.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed with modest declines on Friday, while the US Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.

The local share price index futures fell 0.02%, a 12.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The open of the New Zealand stock exchange and the Fonterra Shareholders Market on Monday will be delayed due to connection issues, the bourse operator NZX Ltd said.

Australian shares S&P 500 NASDAQ Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Fonterra Shareholders Market NZX Ltd New Zealand stock exchange

Australia shares set to fall, NZ stock exchange to delay open

US Electoral College set to confirm Biden win as Trump fights on

Man shot by New York police after Christmas concert gunfire

Nigeria steps up rescue efforts for abducted students

PDM steps up pressure on govt through Lahore rally

PM rules out NRO again

New regime for stock brokers on the cards

25 injured in Rawalpindi blast

Cold storages to be set up under forthcoming STPF: Dawood

Four stabbed and one shot after pro-Trump rallies

Relief to poor: Sugar price cut clear depiction of Imran's commitment: Faraz

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters