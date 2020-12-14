People of Lahore show confidence on PM's leadership: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Lahorites in good conscious have shown confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and rejected PDM's call for a meeting.

Addressing the media during her visit to control room set up at DC office Lahore, she said that the tall claims of opposition were exposed as only a small number of people gathered at Minar-e-Pakistan. She said that leaders are born not raised in royal palaces and the leadership is not transferred through inheritance. The self-proclaimed leaders tried to put the country into crisis despite alarming corona situation in the country but the Lahorites rejected their treacherous narrative, she added.

She said that the government didn't put any obstacle in the way of opposition in order to avoid any confrontation and to expose the political strength of PDM to the public. She said that people of Lahore pay heed to the secret message of Shehbaz Sharif and turned a deaf ear to Calibri Queen's call for a meeting. The Calibri Queen's efforts to double cross Shehbaz Sharif ended in vain, she further said. She said that Lahorites ruined the political agenda of PDM as only a few people attended the meeting.

Dr Firdous said that opposition held this congregation unlawfully and strict legal action will be taken against the organizers and their facilitators. She was of the view that PPP will never resign on the behest of Calibri Queen. She further said that the government foiled the attempt of PDM for political confrontation and martyrdom through her best strategy.

Earlier, talking to media after her visit to corona monitoring center set up at Mayo Hospital Lahore, she said that the insensible leaders of PDM do not care about the public. She said that the death of 36 people during the last 24 hours is alarming. PDM put the lives of innocent people in danger just to save their looted money and nefarious agenda, she added.

Dr. Firdous said that opposition is making unsuccessful efforts to intimidate the government by holding the processions. The government will not let the desire of opposition's political martyrdom to be fulfilled, she added.

She said that PDM leaders who enjoy luxurious life style cannot understand the problems of common people as they rush to foreign countries for medical treatment. She said that PML-N is crying for rigging in Lahore where they have retained 80 per cent seats. She said that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz remain indifferent and neither asked the people to join the meeting nor directed the parliamentarians to resign. She said that the alliance of PDM is to plunder the national exchequer but people of Lahore have successfully negated their agenda.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat while commenting on the activities of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders in Lahore said that the people should witness the sympathy to the nation shown by the PDM leaders by leaving their poor workers astray on roads and taking lavish breakfasts in five star hotels. He said that the PDM political leadership was enjoying traditional Lahori dishes in the house of Ayaz Sadiq while at the same time; their workers were fighting cold and disease at the Greater Iqbal Park. He said that Nawaz Sharif had put his children outside but handed over the children of the poor to death here. Expressing regret, Raja Basharat said, "I think of the compelled mothers and sisters whose sons and brothers will be affected by the pandemic of Corona in the rally and whom these leaders are fuelling their selfishness to save corruption." Meanwhile, Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat along with Additional Chief Secretary Home and Inspector General Police Punjab continued to review the security arrangements and give appropriate instructions to the law enforcement agencies.

