25 injured in Rawalpindi blast

RAWALPINDI: At least 25 people were injured in an explosion on Sunday near Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi Police Station. According to police officials, the incident took place outside a filtration plant. Three people are reportedly in critical condition, according to Rescue 1122, while 19 others had to be shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Rawalpindi. Three people who sustained minor injuries due to the blast were given first aid on the spot.

Police said it immediately reached the site of the blast to carry out further investigation. Initially, it was thought that a cylinder was the cause of blast, but it was later ruled out.

Commenting on the incident, city police officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas said even though an investigation was currently underway, a terrorist plot could not be ruled out as civilians were targeted. He said it was being ascertained whether a timed device was used or a grenade.

