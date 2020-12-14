Sindh governor lauds efforts, initiatives of Chinese CG

KARACHI: The Governor Imran Ismail, lauded efforts and initiatives of Consulate General taken for Karachi, especially with consultation of Young Leader and Ex-Elected Councillor Mustafa Karani, who in short time has achieved immense credibility because of his sincere efforts as a Councillor.

Consul General of the Peoples Republic of China Li Bijian, reaffirmed China's unshaken support for betterment of Karachi, and emphasise the need of increased joint efforts & projects for Pakistan's economic hub.

Two sets of Tractor & Trolley worth Rs 5.2 million donated by Consulate General of P.R China in Karachi will be used in areas of District East's ( Mehmoodabad, Baloch Colony, Shabbirabad, Shared-e-Millat, Gulistan-e- Jauhar), District Korangi's ( Natha Khan, Shah Faisal, Landhi Zone ) and District Central's (North Nazimabad, Buffer zone, Sakhi Hasan) with assistance of local MPA's.

PM Focal Person for Karachi Mega Projects MNA Najeeb Haroon, Advisor to Ministry of Maritime Affairs Mahmood Moulvi, Legend Olympian Samiullah Khan, prominent television artist Farhan Ali Agha and MPAs were also present at the occasion.-PR

