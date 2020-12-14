Maulana Tariq Jameel tests positive for Covid-19

LAHORE: Renowned religious scholar and leader of Tableeghi Jammat Maulana Tariq Jameel has tested positive for the coronavirus. The announcement was made Maulana Tariq Jameel on Twitter saying he was not feeling well for some days and after undergoing tests he has been declared positive for Covid-19.

He said he has been admitted to the hospital upon the advice of the doctors and requested all for prayers. Pakistan is currently experiencing the second wave of Coronavirus with infections seemingly getting out of control with people resorting to a more carefree lifestyle and hardly observing any kind of necessary precautions.

It is pertinent to mention here that the death toll from the deadly infection has neared 9,000 while the total number of cases is also close to half a million on Sunday. The country reported 72 deaths in the last 24 hours (Saturday) by the novel Coronavirus as the number of positive cases climbed up to 438,425. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,796.

According to the latest data issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday morning showed that 3,369 persons tested positive for the Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Sindh remained the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

