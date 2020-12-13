AVN 78.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 133.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 36.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 94.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 18.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada expects first Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines to arrive Sunday

  • The doses will go to 14 sites around Canada, with the most vulnerable, including the elderly in long-term care facilities and healthcare workers, first in line for shots.
Reuters 13 Dec 2020

OTTAWA: The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Canada later on Sunday, with more of the initial batch of 30,000 coming on Monday, the official in charge of Canada's vaccine rollout told the CBC.

As early as Monday, Canada and the United States are set to become the first Western nations after the UK to begin inoculations with the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE.

The doses will go to 14 sites around Canada, with the most vulnerable, including the elderly in long-term care facilities and healthcare workers, first in line for shots.

"Some flights will arrive tonight. Some flights will arrive tomorrow," Major-General Dany Fortin told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. The vaccines left Belgium, where they were produced, on Friday.

The distribution timetable is going according to plans, and administration points for the vaccine will slowly be increased to some 200, starting this week, Fortin said on the Rosemary Barton Live morning show.

"The intent here is to ensure that we continue to have regular drip feed of vaccines in the coming weeks," with 249,000 doses expected to be in Canada by the end of the year, he said.

Canada is expected to approve a second vaccine from Moderna Inc "reasonably soon" and the country will be ready to accept shipments of it by the end of the week, Fortin said.

On the same show Supriya Sharma, senior medical adviser at Health Canada, said review of the Moderna vaccine was ongoing and a regulatory decision could come before the end of the year.

Officials have said they expect to receive 6 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines before the end of March. Each vaccine requires two doses, given about three weeks apart.

BioNTech Pfizer

Canada expects first Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccines to arrive Sunday

Explosion in Rawalpindi leaves 25 injured; more casualties possible

Imran Khan-led PTI govt is striving for Pakistan’s bright future: Shibli Faraz

Scores of Taliban militants killed as fighting rocks insurgent bastion

Johnson and von der Leyen decide fate of Brexit deal

Highest COVID-19 positivity rate recorded in Karachi: NCOC

Non-essential shops, schools to close in Germany: Merkel

COVID-19 resurge: Four more Peshawar neighbourhoods sealed

India farmers intensify protests as deadlock over new laws continue

Germany to close most shops from Dec 16-Jan 10 - draft government proposal

Pakistan records 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths in past 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters