AVN 78.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 133.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 36.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 94.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 18.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 76.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 28.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Greek police charged with assaulting asylum-seekers

  • The asylum-seekers have returned to Kara Tepe camp which houses 7,300 migrants, including vulnerable groups, in harsh conditions.
AFP 13 Dec 2020

LESBOS ISLAND: Three Greek border patrol agents and one policeman have been charged with beating asylum-seekers outside the Kara Tepe camp in Lesbos, police sources said Sunday.

The four men, charged with inflicting bodily harm, torture and breaking anti-racist laws, were brought before a prosecutor Saturday night after an investigation led by Athens' police internal affairs unit.

They were released pending their trial.

A video aired on social media shows four men beating two asylum-seekers in the camp on the Aegean island as they were returned from a super market on Friday.

The policemen keep beating them even after handcuffing.

On Friday night, the police announced an investigation on the matter.

Police sources said the four men claimed they hit the asylum-seekers because they were attacking passing cars and drunk.

The asylum-seekers have returned to Kara Tepe camp which houses 7,300 migrants, including vulnerable groups, in harsh conditions.

On Saturday, the tents flooded during heavy rainfall.

Greek Lesbos Kara Tepe camp asylum

Greek police charged with assaulting asylum-seekers

PDM all set to hold rally in Lahore today

Imran Khan-led PTI govt is striving for Pakistan’s bright future: Shibli Faraz

Highest COVID-19 positivity rate recorded in Karachi: NCOC

Non-essential shops, schools to close in Germany: Merkel

COVID-19 resurge: Four more Peshawar neighbourhoods sealed

India farmers intensify protests as deadlock over new laws continue

Germany to close most shops from Dec 16-Jan 10 - draft government proposal

Pakistan records 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths in past 24 hours

Disinformation campaign by India: Pakistan says will raise issue in global forums

60 percent of energy will be 'clean' by 2030: PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters