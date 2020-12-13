Imran Khan-led PTI govt is striving for Pakistan’s bright future: Shibli Faraz

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is striving for Pakistan’s bright future under Imran Khan’s leadership.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the minister said that government is committee in providing relief and all necessary facilities possible to the poor masses.

Commenting on reduction in sugar prices, the said that due to PM Imran’s wisely-devised strategies, Pakistan's economy has been progressing towards betterment, making the lives and livelihood of people safe.

Furthermore, he said despite challenges, country’s economic indicators are positive. In first half of the financial year, remittances increased by 27%, foreign direct investment by 150%, and cement production by 17%.

“In November, car sales increased by 68%, while sales of tractors and motorcycles also increased significantly,” he added.

He also censured the Opposition leaders for holding jalsas despite the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, adding that the "indifferent attitude" of the Opposition reflects how much they care about the health and lives of the people.