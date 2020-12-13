AVN 78.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Business Recorder
Dec 13, 2020
Pakistan

Highest COVID-19 positivity rate recorded in Karachi: NCOC

  • The country’s positivity rate was stands at 7.98pc, while, the number of critically ill patients has risen to 2,471 in past 24 hours.
  • Sindh recorded the highest Covid-19 positivity ratio at 12.13pc, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 11.68pc, while Balochistan stants at third with 9.30pc after recent resurge in infection.
BR Web Desk Updated 13 Dec 2020

Karachi has the highest positivity rate of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at 18.92 percent, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Sunday.

As per details, the country’s positivity rate was stands at 7.98pc, while, the number of critically ill patients has risen to 2,471 in past 24 hours.

Furthermore, Sindh recorded the highest Covid-19 positivity ratio at 12.13pc, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 11.68pc, while Balochistan stants at third with 9.30pc after recent resurge in infection.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir has 8.78pc positivity ratio, Islamabad 4.68pc, Punjab 4.39pc and Gilgit Baltistan 1.98pc.

It is worth to mention here that 72 people died of the virus across the country, while, 3,369 new infections were reported.

The national tally of infections stands at 438,425, according to the NCOC. 72 more people succumbed to the infection during this period, taking the death toll from the disease to 8,796.

A total of 42,222 samples were tested in the previous 24 hours, out of which 3,369 turned out to be positive.

Coronavirus NCOC Karachi highest positivity rate

Highest COVID-19 positivity rate recorded in Karachi: NCOC

