Dec 13, 2020
Pakistan

COVID-19 resurge: Four more Peshawar neighbourhoods sealed

  • Both entry and exits points have been sealed and people are instructed to not lo leave their houses unless absolutely necessary.
  • The district administrators and police have been instructed to ensure the implementation of SOPs in the areas.
BR Web Desk Updated 13 Dec 2020

A smart lockdown has been imposed in four more areas of Peshawar on Sunday amid the resurge of coronavirus cases.

As per orders issued by the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Phase 1 of Hayatabad’s Sector D, three streets in Haji Camp’s Sethi Town, Ghalib Street, River Kabul Road, Charsadda Road, and Rashidabad were sealed.

Both entry and exits points have been sealed and people are instructed to not lo leave their houses unless absolutely necessary.

Wearing face masks in public has been made mandatory as well.

In the lockdown areas, the administration imposed ban on public gatherings, all shops except pharmacies, food supplies, tandoors and general stores to remain closed, while congregations in mosques has been restricted to five people.

The lockdown will come into force from 6pm today and will last until further notice.

The district administrators and police have been instructed to ensure the implementation of SOPs in the areas.

The district health officers, on the other hand, will be responsible for ensuring the provision of health services.

It is worth to mention here that Pakistan on Sunday reported over 3,000 new coronavirus cases and 72 deaths.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 72 more people succumbed to the infection during the aforementioned period, taking the death toll to 8,796.

During the period, a total of 42,222 samples were tested, out of which 3,369 turned out to be positive.

The number of active cases stands at 46,629 while 383,000 patients have recuperated from the disease so far.

