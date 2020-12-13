AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 48.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 133.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
JSCL 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KAPCO 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
MLCF 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
OGDC 102.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
PAEL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
PIOC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 91.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
STPL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.06%)
TRG 76.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.57%)
UNITY 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

60 percent of energy will be 'clean' by 2030: PM

Zaheer Abbasi 13 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday assured the international community that Pakistan would make every contribution to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change, and stated the government had decided that by 2030, 60 percent of all energy produced in the country would be "clean" and through renewable resources.

Addressing, the "Climate Ambition virtual Summit" co-hosted by the UK, France, and the United States, and held in partnership with Chile and Italy, the prime minister said that Pakistan had also decided that by 2030, 30 percent vehicles would be switched to Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Pakistan is moving towards clean energy as it is fifth most-affected country from the climate change, he said, and added Pakistan is the county whose contribution to the global emissions is less than one percent, yet and sadly, Pakistan is fifth most vulnerable country to climate change.

"We have decided firstly to have nature-based solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change and first by planting 10 billion trees in the next three years, and second, the government has decided to increase the number of national parks from 30 to 45," the prime minister stated.

The prime minister stated that "at the same time "we have decided we will not have power base on coal". He added that the country has already scrapped two coal power projects, which were supposed to produce 2,600MW of electricity, and replaced these with hydro-electricity.

As far as indigenous coal is concerned the country has decided to produce energy either by "coal to liquid" or by "coal to gas" so that coal doesn't have to be burned.

The prime minister said, "We have also decided to increase the number of parks from 30 to 45 and plant 10 billion trees in the next three years."

The Climate Ambition Summit represents a vital step on the road to next year's COP26, providing an opportunity for countries to set an agenda for the next year.

The summit marks the five-year anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement, the groundbreaking international commitment to climate action, which set an overall ambition for the world to be no warmer than 1.5C above pre-industrial temperatures by 2100.

The Prime Minister's Office stated that being part of the Paris agreement means governments have to set targets called "Nationally Determined Contributions", or NDCs, which determine, among other things, how fast they are going to cut carbon emissions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

60 percent of energy will be 'clean' by 2030: PM

UN chief urges global summit to declare 'climate emergency'

China, India stress climate commitments at global summit

US approves Pfizer vaccine as millions of doses begin shipping

Sales tax on services: Patrind seeks concessions similar to those given to CPEC projects

US SC rejects Texas suit challenging election result

PSO receivables touch Rs318.9 billion mark

Prosecution of offences against the state: Govt authorises interior secretary

Transfers, postings in Sindh

Turkey rebukes Iran's 'offensive language' against Erdogan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.