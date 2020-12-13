Transfers, postings in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday made a major reshuffle in provincial bureaucracy and appointed Navid Shaikh and Laiq Ahmed as Commissioner Karachi and Administrator Karachi, respectively. According to a notification, Iftikhar Ali Shilwani, an officer of PAS (BS-21), has been transferred and directed to report to Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.

Laiq Ahmed, an officer of Secretariat Group (BS-20), Secretary Excice, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, has been transferred and posted as Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

In addition to this, Roshan Ali Shaikh (BS-20), awaiting posting, has been posted as Secretary Social Welfare Department. Tameezudin Khoro (BS-20) has been posted as Secretary Management and Research Wing, Services General Administration and Coordination Department.

Syed Saif Ur Rehman (BS-20) has been appointed as Principal Secretary to Governor Sindh. Abdul Haleem Shaikh (BS-20), Secretary Food Department has been assigned to hold additional charge of the post of Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department.

Muhammad Nawaz Shaikh, an officer of (BS-21), Secretary, Social Welfare Department holding additional charge of the post Chairman, Chief Minister Inspection, Enquiries and Implementation Team Department is transferred and posted as Chairman Chief Minister's Inspection, Enquiries and Implementation Team Department, on a regular basis.

Farhan Ghani Khan, an officer of (BS-19), Additional Secretary, Local Government and Housing Town Planning Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Governor's Secretariat, Sindh.

Sajjad Hussain Abbasi, an officer of (BS-20), awaiting posting, has been posted as Member Provincial Election Authority, Sindh. Muhammad Riazuddin, an officer (BS-20), awaiting posting, has been posted as Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department. Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo (BS-20) has been posted as Secretary, Services General Administration and Coordination Department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020