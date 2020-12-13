AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 48.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 133.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
JSCL 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KAPCO 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
MLCF 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
OGDC 102.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
PAEL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
PIOC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 91.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
STPL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.06%)
TRG 76.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.57%)
UNITY 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Transfers, postings in Sindh

Mohammad Bilal Tahir 13 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday made a major reshuffle in provincial bureaucracy and appointed Navid Shaikh and Laiq Ahmed as Commissioner Karachi and Administrator Karachi, respectively. According to a notification, Iftikhar Ali Shilwani, an officer of PAS (BS-21), has been transferred and directed to report to Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.

Laiq Ahmed, an officer of Secretariat Group (BS-20), Secretary Excice, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department, has been transferred and posted as Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

In addition to this, Roshan Ali Shaikh (BS-20), awaiting posting, has been posted as Secretary Social Welfare Department. Tameezudin Khoro (BS-20) has been posted as Secretary Management and Research Wing, Services General Administration and Coordination Department.

Syed Saif Ur Rehman (BS-20) has been appointed as Principal Secretary to Governor Sindh. Abdul Haleem Shaikh (BS-20), Secretary Food Department has been assigned to hold additional charge of the post of Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department.

Muhammad Nawaz Shaikh, an officer of (BS-21), Secretary, Social Welfare Department holding additional charge of the post Chairman, Chief Minister Inspection, Enquiries and Implementation Team Department is transferred and posted as Chairman Chief Minister's Inspection, Enquiries and Implementation Team Department, on a regular basis.

Farhan Ghani Khan, an officer of (BS-19), Additional Secretary, Local Government and Housing Town Planning Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Governor's Secretariat, Sindh.

Sajjad Hussain Abbasi, an officer of (BS-20), awaiting posting, has been posted as Member Provincial Election Authority, Sindh. Muhammad Riazuddin, an officer (BS-20), awaiting posting, has been posted as Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department. Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo (BS-20) has been posted as Secretary, Services General Administration and Coordination Department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Transfers, postings in Sindh

60 percent of energy will be 'clean' by 2030: PM

UN chief urges global summit to declare 'climate emergency'

China, India stress climate commitments at global summit

US approves Pfizer vaccine as millions of doses begin shipping

Sales tax on services: Patrind seeks concessions similar to those given to CPEC projects

US SC rejects Texas suit challenging election result

PSO receivables touch Rs318.9 billion mark

Prosecution of offences against the state: Govt authorises interior secretary

Turkey rebukes Iran's 'offensive language' against Erdogan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.