Islamabad sees significant increase in crime last week

Fazal Sher 13 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed a significant increase in incidents of robbery, dacoity, and snatchings at gunpoint point during the last week. According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 16 cases of various kinds of theft including robbery, dacoity, and snatching at gunpoint were reported to the city's various police stations during the last week, in which citizens lost valuables worth millions of rupees.

In the same period, auto thieves stole over nine vehicles including motor bikes from various localities, and two cases of murder as well as two cases of kidnappings reported to various police stations. Criminal gangs operated predominantly in areas falling within the limits of Koral, Lohi Bher, Industiral Area, Shalimar, Ramna, and Sihala police stations.

During the period under review, Koral police station registered four cases of motor vehicle theft, and one each case of robbery, dacoity, and snatching at gunpoint. Muhammad Sudhar registered a complaint with Koral police station that the two armed persons riding a bike, snatched a bike bearing registration number AAD-3039, and cash Rs1,210,000 from him at gunpoint. Similarly, another Muhammad Wiqas informed Koral police station that unknown robbers stole cash, foreign currency, laptop of value Rs230,000 from his home.

Ghulam Abbasi lodged a complaint with the same police station that the accused, Usman and two others, broke into his shop, and stole mobile phones, mobile phone cards, and cash Rs30,000. Auto thieves stole a bike bearing registration number RIR-5670 belonging to Shaiab Muhammad of value Rs40,000, lifted another bike bearing registration number QU-965 belonging to Nazim Hussain worth Rs30,000, and stole another bike bearing registration number PIM-1514 worth Rs45,000 from the limits of Koral police station.

Two cases each of kidnapping and two cases of robbery were reported to Lohi Bher police station during the last week. Iftikhar Ali informed Lohi Bher police station that unknown persons broke locks of the ECO and stole charging batteries worth Rs300,000.

Kabeer Ahmed informed Lohi Bher police station that unknown persons kidnapped his brother, Umer. Sajjad Hussain lodged a complaint that unidentified robbers stole cash, foreign currency, and gold ornaments from his house. M A lodged a complaint with Lohi Bher police station that accused, Saghir and four others had kidnapped his daughter.

In the same period, Industrial Area police station registered two cases of carjacking and one case of robbery. Faraz Roshen informed Industrial Area police station that unknown robbers stole cash, gold ornament worth Rs120,000 from his house. Auto thieves stole a Suzuki van bearing registration number ZC-578 worth Rs500,000 belonging to Akif Hussain, and lifted another car, LEC-60 worth Rs1,000,000 belonging to Muhammad Shafiq.

Robbers stuck at two different areas in the limits of Shalimar police station during last week. Muhammad Akbar informed Shalimar police station that four armed persons riding a bike snatched cash, gold ornament, and mobile phone worth Rs500,000 from his employee, Ashaq. Another, Haseeb Bashir informed Shalimar police station that unidentified robbers stole mobile worth Rs30,000 from his car. During last week, one case each of murder and a case of car lifting were reported to Ramna police station.

Muhammad Aslam informed Ramna police station that accused, Muhammad Arshad strangulated his wife to death. Carjackers stole a car bearing registration number LEE-9920 belonging to Muqsim Rahim worth Rs3,000,000.

Sihala police registered two cases of snatching at gunpoint during last week. Iftikhar Ahmed informed Sihala police station that the armed persons stormed into his house and snatched cash, gold ornaments, and mobile phone at gunpoint. Zulfiqar Haider lodged a complaint with Sihala police station that two armed persons riding a bike snatched cash, and gold ornaments at gunpoint. During last week, Khanna, Shams Colony, Margalla, and Noon registered one case each of robbery, while Koshar police station registered one case of auto theft.

