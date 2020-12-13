Transfer of cases to Karachi: SC to hear Zardari's petitions from Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will hear former president Asif Ali Zardari's petitions to transfer his fake bank accounts cases from Islamabad to Karachi from Tuesday (Dec 15). Justice Umar Ata Bandial in chambers on November 24 had removed the objections raised by the SC Registrar Office.

Farooq H Naek, counsel ex-president, says that the proceedings of references in AC, Islamabad, are contrary to the facts as well as the law applicable in the present circumstances of the cases. He said the proceedings before the Accountability Court, Islamabad, are based on the misreading of the Supreme Court order dated 07-01-2019.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on November 3rd had filed appeals in the apex court against Park Lane, fake account Toshakhana, and Thatta Water Supply project references, praying the references pending before Accountability Court, Islamabad be transferred to the AC Karachi.

