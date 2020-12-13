40 shops, restaurants and marquees sealed in Lahore

LAHORE: For violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised to control spread of the Coronavirus, the Lahore district administration sealed 40 shops, restaurants, and marquees. As per the details released by the administration here on Saturday, the Assistant Commissioner Model Town sealed 17 shops on Ferozepur Road while the Assistant Commissioner Cantonment sealed 18 restaurants, marquees and shops in his jurisdiction area.

