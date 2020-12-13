Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (December 12, 2020).

=========================================================================== The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16" MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL =========================================================================== Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference For Price Ex-Karachi Ex. KHI. As Ex-Karachi on 11-12-2020 In Rupees =========================================================================== 37.324 kg 9,400 180 9,580 9,580 NIL Equivalent 40 kgs 10,074 193 10,267 10,267 NIL ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020