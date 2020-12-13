AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
Pakistan

Punjab ACE arrests 'front man' of PML-N MNA Rana Mubashir

INP 13 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has arrested an alleged frontman of the Member of National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Mubashir on Saturday. An alleged frontman of PML-N lawmaker Rana Mubashir, Muhammad Bota, has been arrested by ACE officials. A case was lodged against the accused following the reference of Lahore's deputy commissioner, officials said.

The officials detailed that the accused had grabbed 64 Kanal and 12 marlas land in Cantt area. They added that the government land was retrieved from the accused and a fine worth Rs2.1 million will be charged by the alleged frontman. The anti-corruption officials said that the authorities widened the scope of the investigation into the case related to the illegal seizure of government land. The arrested person will be presented before the court today to seek physical remand.

The ACE Director-General (DG) Gohar Nafees vowed that the institution will retrieve each penny from the responsible persons involved in grabbing government land.

Earlier in November, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab had arrested another PML-N leader Ahsan Raza Khan on the charges of constructing an illegal commercial market and a housing scheme. The PML-N leader is accused of building a market on the land of government hospital Kanganpur and also constructed a housing society.

