Tevta, BETI sign MoU

LAHORE: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) and BETI, a Media Advocacy Programme on Friday as part of set of measures by Punjab TEVTA for bringing the women folk in mainstream.

The scope of the MoU will include facilitation and cooperation towards each other to help with women empowerment. Tevta and Beti will launch the Women Sector Skill Council to conduct on-ground and digital gender mainstreaming and sensitisation advocacy sessions, commence financial inclusion workshops for students and teachers of TEVTA and help review compliance of Projects and Policy Review for Inclusion of Women & Girl Child. Moreover, the Sector Skill Council will Empower women and create a supportive network in TEVTA.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Salman said Technical skill development and its compliance for women in various areas will broaden economic opportunities and encourage gender mainstreaming in Punjab under TEVTA. TEVTA was doing in its best for providing Quality Education to its female students at their doorsteps to be able to earn a reasonable income for economic empowerment.

TEVTA has previously taken various steps for women empowerment including provision of soft loans through Akhuwat and partnered with Facebook for starting a programme "She Means Business" aimed at providing digital mico-entrepreneurship skills to 2500 female students in Punjab.

