57th National Day of The Republic of Kenya: Message from H.E. PROF. JULIUS KIBET BITOK, PhD, MBS, HC of Kenya to Pakistan

Fifty-seven years ago, Kenya gained independence from the yoke of colonialism, and begun on a path of social transformation. Since then, the country has made strides in various fields and is now at the forefront of mobile money revolution, which has brought financial inclusion to those initially excluded from formal banking.

Together with other developing countries, Kenya has played a big role in bringing issues of interest to the developing countries in the international arena. As Kenya begins its term in the UNSC in January 2021, it will continue along this path, by advocating issues of interest to all humanity, particularly those living in the developing world.

Kenya's contribution to the regional peace processes within its neighborhood and beyond are well documented. For a long time, Kenya remained the island of peace in a volatile neighborhood. However, working with other member states, Kenya has been instrumental in bringing peace in Somalia and South Sudan. It has also contributed over 40,000 troops in various peacekeeping missions around the world, thereby contributing to international peace and security.

One area however, which remains critical, is the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. Like Pakistan, Kenya has been plagued by terrorism and therefore will continue working with Pakistan and other partners, to make sure that terrorism in all its manifestation is defeated. We laud the efforts of Pakistan in dealing decisively with terrorism which has reduced the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan, and its role in the Afghan Peace Process. Like Pakistan, we believe peace in Afghanistan is critical in not only bringing peace and stability in the region, but also the whole world.

Kenya and Pakistan enjoy robust relations which stretch over several decades. The two countries enjoy close people to people relations and are great trade partners. We endeavour to continue deepening and building our relations between our two countries for the benefit of our people.

I wish you Happy Jamhuri Day

Shukrani

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020