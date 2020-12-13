AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 48.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 133.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
JSCL 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KAPCO 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
MLCF 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
OGDC 102.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
PAEL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
PIOC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 91.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
STPL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.06%)
TRG 76.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.57%)
UNITY 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

57th National Day of The Republic of Kenya: Message from H.E. PROF. JULIUS KIBET BITOK, PhD, MBS, HC of Kenya to Pakistan

13 Dec 2020

Fifty-seven years ago, Kenya gained independence from the yoke of colonialism, and begun on a path of social transformation. Since then, the country has made strides in various fields and is now at the forefront of mobile money revolution, which has brought financial inclusion to those initially excluded from formal banking.

Together with other developing countries, Kenya has played a big role in bringing issues of interest to the developing countries in the international arena. As Kenya begins its term in the UNSC in January 2021, it will continue along this path, by advocating issues of interest to all humanity, particularly those living in the developing world.

Kenya's contribution to the regional peace processes within its neighborhood and beyond are well documented. For a long time, Kenya remained the island of peace in a volatile neighborhood. However, working with other member states, Kenya has been instrumental in bringing peace in Somalia and South Sudan. It has also contributed over 40,000 troops in various peacekeeping missions around the world, thereby contributing to international peace and security.

One area however, which remains critical, is the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. Like Pakistan, Kenya has been plagued by terrorism and therefore will continue working with Pakistan and other partners, to make sure that terrorism in all its manifestation is defeated. We laud the efforts of Pakistan in dealing decisively with terrorism which has reduced the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan, and its role in the Afghan Peace Process. Like Pakistan, we believe peace in Afghanistan is critical in not only bringing peace and stability in the region, but also the whole world.

Kenya and Pakistan enjoy robust relations which stretch over several decades. The two countries enjoy close people to people relations and are great trade partners. We endeavour to continue deepening and building our relations between our two countries for the benefit of our people.

I wish you Happy Jamhuri Day

Shukrani

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

57th National Day of The Republic of Kenya: Message from H.E. PROF. JULIUS KIBET BITOK, PhD, MBS, HC of Kenya to Pakistan

60 percent of energy will be 'clean' by 2030: PM

UN chief urges global summit to declare 'climate emergency'

China, India stress climate commitments at global summit

US approves Pfizer vaccine as millions of doses begin shipping

Sales tax on services: Patrind seeks concessions similar to those given to CPEC projects

US SC rejects Texas suit challenging election result

PSO receivables touch Rs318.9 billion mark

Prosecution of offences against the state: Govt authorises interior secretary

Transfers, postings in Sindh

Turkey rebukes Iran's 'offensive language' against Erdogan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.