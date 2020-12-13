AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
57th National Day of The Republic of Kenya: Message from MOHAMMED HANIF JANOO, Honorary Consul of Kenya in Karachi

13 Dec 2020

It gives me great pleasure to extend my warm greetings to the Government and people of Kenya on the auspicious occasion of their 57th anniversary of independence. Kenya and Pakistan enjoy cordial and friendly relations. Trade between the countries is very smooth and its volume is increasing every year. Many new items are added from both ends.

For Pakistani's Kenya visa policy is very liberal and visas are available online/on arrival.

Pakistan is the largest buyer of world's finest Kenyan tea, Imports almost 205 million kilos of tea annually. 85% of total consumption.

Kenya is importing about 410,000 metric tons of Pakistani rice annually.

Pakistan's surgical items, sports goods and medicines are finding a big market in Kenya and through Kenya to many neighbouring countries in E.A.C and C.O.M.E.S.A. Region.

Due to covid, Kenya is also having lots of problems but due to good measures have controlled the epidemic in a good way.

Port is working very smoothly.

Kenya is serving as a hub for many neighbouring countries. Pakistani businessmen can participate in or visit exhibitions online.

Kenya has many products which Pakistan can import like lowers, dry fruits, hides & skin, fresh fruits etc.

Kenya offers a lot of opportunities to Pakistani tourists such as the world's finest game parks, tea gardens, beaches adventure, culture, among others. Many Pakistani companies are now holding their annual conferences in Kenya taking advantage of business cum pleasure tourism.

His Excellency High Commissioner and others at the High Commission are doing their best to increase the number of trade items from both countries and we are confident that we will see the results soon.

The Govt of Pakistan offers good education opportunities in universities all over Pakistan. Many Kenyan students are taking advantage of this facility in Karachi / Hyderabad/Lahore/Larkana & Quetta.

I am confident that there will be a lot of business activities, exchange of delegations & many more students in coming years after covid problem is over, which will bring our two friendly countries closer to each other.

LONG LIVE KENYA, LONG LIVE PAKISTAN.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Comments are closed on this story.