AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 48.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 133.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
JSCL 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KAPCO 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
MLCF 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
OGDC 102.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
PAEL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
PIOC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 91.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
STPL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.06%)
TRG 76.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.57%)
UNITY 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

World Bank lends Bosnia $65.3mn to help pandemic-hit businesses

  • The loan will be used to boost longer-term financing for businesses hit by the pandemic downturn and to fund programmes focused on increasing their use of technology.
  • The economy of the former Yugoslav republic is set to contract by 4.6% this year.
Reuters 13 Dec 2020

BELGRADE: The World Bank said on Saturday it had approved a $65.3 million loan to Bosnia to help the Balkan country's micro, small and medium-sized enterprises withstand the coronavirus crisis.

The loan will be used to boost longer-term financing for businesses hit by the pandemic downturn and to fund programmes focused on increasing their use of technology.

"This project will ... contribute to a recovery that is resilient to future shocks," Emanuel Salinas, World Bank Country Manager for Bosnia and Montenegro, said in a statement.

According to Bosnia's central bank, the economy of the former Yugoslav republic is set to contract by 4.6% this year. Just over 100,000 people in Bosnia have contracted COVID-19 and 3,298 have died.

In October Bosnia also borrowed 30 million euros from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to protect its banking system from risks posed by the health crisis.

Neighboring Serbia, where 261,437 people have contracted coronavirus and 2,275 have died, plans next week to pay 2 billion dinars ($20.61 million) in monthly minimum wages to 72,500 people working in hard-hit restaurants, hotels, tourist agencies and rent-a-car companies.

World Bank

World Bank lends Bosnia $65.3mn to help pandemic-hit businesses

PDM Lahore rally: Writ of govt will be enforced at all costs, Buzdar warns opposition

India is neither ‘responsible’ nor a ‘democracy’: FO rejects MEA’s attempt to deny responsibility following disinformation exposé

Pak, China committed to take CPEC to new heights: Asad

Punjab govt seals 13 areas surrounding Minar-e-Pakistan amid rising COVID-19 cases

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns as Bilawal's spokesperson

COVID-19: Karachi records highest positivity ratio of cases with 20.88 percent

PM congratulates his team for bringing down sugar prices

PML-N workers break into Greater Iqbal Park to set up stage for PDM rally

US approves Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 71 deaths, 2,729 new cases after rapid rise in infections

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters