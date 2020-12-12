AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 48.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 133.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
JSCL 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KAPCO 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
MLCF 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
OGDC 102.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
PAEL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
PIOC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 91.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
STPL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.06%)
TRG 76.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.57%)
UNITY 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Chile says preparing to start Pfizer COVID-19 immunization campaign

  • Next week, the state Institute of Public Health will review data on the performance of the vaccine, which is also expected to be used in the United States.
Reuters 12 Dec 2020

SANTIAGO: Chile is getting ready to start an immunization campaign with Pfizer Inc's vaccine against the coronavirus, if it wins approval, Health Minister Enrique Paris said on Saturday.

Next week, the state Institute of Public Health will review data on the performance of the vaccine, which is also expected to be used in the United States.

Chilean authorities will make an official decision based on the review of that data.

"I cannot give you any dates, but we will make every effort ... to start the coronavirus vaccination program as soon as possible," Paris said in televised remarks.

He encouraged people to keep wearing face masks and practice social distancing, considering that it will not be possible to complete the immunization campaign by the end of the first half of 2021.

Some 15,846 people in Chile have died of COVID-19 so far.

Coronavirus Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine

Chile says preparing to start Pfizer COVID-19 immunization campaign

PDM Lahore rally: Writ of govt will be enforced at all costs, Buzdar warns opposition

India is neither ‘responsible’ nor a ‘democracy’: FO rejects MEA’s attempt to deny responsibility following disinformation exposé

Pak, China committed to take CPEC to new heights: Asad

Punjab govt seals 13 areas surrounding Minar-e-Pakistan amid rising COVID-19 cases

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns as Bilawal's spokesperson

COVID-19: Karachi records highest positivity ratio of cases with 20.88 percent

PM congratulates his team for bringing down sugar prices

PML-N workers break into Greater Iqbal Park to set up stage for PDM rally

US approves Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 71 deaths, 2,729 new cases after rapid rise in infections

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters