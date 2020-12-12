World
UK records 21,502 COVID-19 cases and 519 deaths
12 Dec 2020
LONDON: Britain recorded 21,502 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday and 519 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.
Friday's data had shown 21,672 new cases and 424 deaths.
