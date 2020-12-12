Pakistan
COVID-19 positive patients surge to 893
- He informed that the number of active patients in the district was 132, in which 126 were home isolated while 6 others were under treatment in district hospitals.
12 Dec 2020
ATTOCK: The number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in the district surged to 893 as 11 more tested positive on Saturday.
According to the data revealed by district health authorities, 11 more patients were tested positive.
Chief executive District Health Authority, Dr. Jawad Ellahi said all the newly detected patients belongs to Attock city.
He informed that the number of active patients in the district was 132, in which 126 were home isolated while 6 others were under treatment in district hospitals.
He said that as many as nine patients were also admitted in the district headquarters hospital in which five were critical while four others stable.
ANI, Reuters partnership helped spread disinformation material globally
COVID-19 positive patients surge to 893
PDM Lahore rally: Writ of govt will be enforced at all costs, Buzdar warns opposition
India is neither ‘responsible’ nor a ‘democracy’: FO rejects MEA’s attempt to deny responsibility following disinformation exposé
Pak, China committed to take CPEC to new heights: Asad
Punjab govt seals 13 areas surrounding Minar-e-Pakistan amid rising COVID-19 cases
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns as Bilawal's spokesperson
COVID-19: Karachi records highest positivity ratio of cases with 20.88 percent
PM congratulates his team for bringing down sugar prices
PML-N workers break into Greater Iqbal Park to set up stage for PDM rally
US approves Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 71 deaths, 2,729 new cases after rapid rise in infections
Read more stories
Comments