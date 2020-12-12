CDA completes renovation, rehabilitation work of 50 parks

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed the renovation, rehabilitation and development work of more than 50 parks, including F-9 Park.

Portable toilets have also been installed in the parks while tenders have been issued for the landscape of the Glora morr interchange and uplifting of Srinagar Highway.

In the next few days, fountains across the city will also be activated.

According to the details, small and large parks across the city will be renovated by the Environment Department of the CDA.

The renovation, repair and beautification work is being carried out expeditiously.

In the first phase, cleaning, beautification and Rehabilitation work of 50 other parks including F-9 Park, I-8, I-9, I-10, G-9, G-10, G-11 has been completed.

The parks include swings, walking tracks and green belt repairs, cleaning, whitewashing, latrine repairs, water supply, tree planting, gardening, tree pruning, dry logging, cutting of grass, wild plants and shrubs and other measures including spray are being taken to prevent dengue and other epidemic diseases.