Pakistan
CM grieves over death of Prof. Dr. Zeb-un-Nisa
12 Dec 2020
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Professor Dr. Zeb-un-Nisa who died of corona complications.
In a condolence message issued here Saturday, KP CM expressed sympathies with family members of Professor Zeb-un-Nisa and prayed for eternal peace of departed soul. He also prayed for granting courage to bereaved family members.
He also praised services of medical community in fighting corona and said their dedication and professionalism in this hour of need would always be remembered.
