Dutch COVID-19 cases rise at fastest pace since October
12 Dec 2020
AMSTERDAM: The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands jumped by more than 9,000 in 24 hours, the biggest daily increase since October, data released by the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) on Saturday showed.
The latest confirmed cases took the total number during the pandemic to more than 600,000, with more than 10,000 deaths in the country.
Members of the Dutch government meet on Sunday to review tougher lockdown measures ahead of Christmas.
