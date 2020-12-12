AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 48.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 133.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
JSCL 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KAPCO 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
MLCF 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
OGDC 102.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
PAEL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
PIOC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 91.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
STPL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.06%)
TRG 76.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.57%)
UNITY 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

U.S. House Democrat slams Trump trade policies, urges Biden to work with allies

  • The head of the powerful U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee on Friday slammed what he called President Donald Trump’s “unsophisticated response” to China’s ambitions and called for a major recalibration of U.S. policies.
  • Chairman Richard Neal, a Democrat, urged the future administration of fellow-Democrat Joe Biden to formulate a package of programs and investment to counterbalance China.
Reuters 12 Dec 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the powerful U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee on Friday slammed what he called President Donald Trump’s “unsophisticated response” to China’s ambitions and called for a major recalibration of U.S. policies.

Chairman Richard Neal, a Democrat, urged the future administration of fellow-Democrat Joe Biden to formulate a package of programs and investment to counterbalance China, including through re-energized cooperation with European allies.

Instead of pausing trade talks to focus first on domestic issues, as Biden has said he plans to do, Neal urged the new administration to embrace European overtures to hammer out a new broad trade deal with Europe.

Neal’s comments come a day after Biden chose Katherine Tai - the committee’s chief trade lawyer - to be his chief U.S. trade negotiator. Biden is due to introduce Tai and other top nominees on Friday.

Tai played a key role in pressing the Republican Trump administration to add stronger labor and environmental provisions to the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal, a deal Neal said provided a framework for wider trade ties with Europe.

“A new U.S.-European trade arrangement will only enhance our ability to moderate China’s intensifying pursuit of growth and prosperity, which threatens to subject the rest of the world to its economic and political dominance,” he said.

Neal said China was poised to overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy in 2024, even as it continued to force the assimilation of minority Uighurs, crack down on democracy in Hong Kong and threaten to invade Taiwan.

The Trump administration’s “narrow fixation on tariffs and exclusions missed the forest for the trees,” and had little impact on China’s behavior, he added.

Trump has imposed extra tariffs on Chinese goods, drawn up a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies and imposed sanctions on Chinese officials to cement his tough-on-China legacy.

China United States economy Diplomacy Foreign Policy Trade war

U.S. House Democrat slams Trump trade policies, urges Biden to work with allies

PDM Lahore rally: Writ of govt will be enforced at all costs, Buzdar warns opposition

India is neither ‘responsible’ nor a ‘democracy’: FO rejects MEA’s attempt to deny responsibility following disinformation exposé

Pak, China committed to take CPEC to new heights: Asad

Punjab govt seals 13 areas surrounding Minar-e-Pakistan amid rising COVID-19 cases

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns as Bilawal's spokesperson

COVID-19: Karachi records highest positivity ratio of cases with 20.88 percent

PM congratulates his team for bringing down sugar prices

PML-N workers break into Greater Iqbal Park to set up stage for PDM rally

US approves Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 71 deaths, 2,729 new cases after rapid rise in infections

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters