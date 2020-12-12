Pakistan
COVID-19: Shibli urges citizens to stay away from life threatening mass gatherings
- He said the public health and lives were most important for the government and since the second wave of virus had intensified.
12 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Referring to the upcoming Lahore rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday urged citizens to stay away from life threatening mass gatherings in the wake of intensified second wave of the coronavirus.
In a tweet, he said the public health and lives were most important for the government and since the second wave of virus had intensified, more effective measures were being taken to contain its spread.
The minister made a passionate appeal to the people for strictly following the coronavirus related SOPs (standard operating procedures), advising them to refrain from attending any such gatherings and activities that could put their health and life at risk.
