AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 48.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 133.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
JSCL 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KAPCO 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
MLCF 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
OGDC 102.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
PAEL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
PIOC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 91.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
STPL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.06%)
TRG 76.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.57%)
UNITY 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 takes away 36 more lives in Punjab

  • The Punjab health department conducted 2,163,626 tests for COVID-19 while 114,860 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.
APP 12 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The 2nd wave of COVID-19 claimed 36 more lives while 629 new cases were reported in Punjab on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 126,526 while the death toll in the province was recorded as 3,320.

The P&SHD confirmed that 254 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 6 in Kasur, 2 in Sheikhupura, 11 in Nankana Sahib, 81 in Rawalpindi,1 in Chakwal, 4 in Attock, 6 in Jehlum, 8 in Gujranwala, 2 in Hafizabad, 14 in Sialkot, 4 in Gujrat, 19 in Faisalabad, 10 in Toba Tek Singh, 3 in Jhang, 17 in Multan, 11 in Vehari, 5 in Khanewal, 1 in Lodhran, 1 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Chiniot, 35 in Sargodha, 2 in Mianwali, 6 in Khoshab, 41 in Jhang, 26 in Bhakkar, 13 in Bahawalpur, 12 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Layyah, 8 in Rahimyar Khan, 10 in Bahawalnagar, 2 in Sahiwal, 9 in Okara and 6 Pakpattan districts during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,163,626 tests for COVID-19 while 114,860 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment have been provided in 242 hospitals across the province, where 8,627 beds have been reserved for COVID-19 patients, of them 3,129 beds are equipped with oxygen facility. As many as 85 ventilators in Lahore, 2 in Faisalabad, 22 in Rawalpindi and 45 ventilators in Multan are being used for coronavirus cases.

A total of 2,778 Healthcare workers have so far been infected with coronavirus during their duties.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 takes away 36 more lives in Punjab

PDM Lahore rally: Writ of govt will be enforced at all costs, Buzdar warns opposition

Punjab govt seals 13 areas surrounding Minar-e-Pakistan amid rising COVID-19 cases

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns as Bilawal's spokesperson

COVID-19: Karachi records highest positivity ratio of cases with 20.88 percent

ANI, Reuters partner to spread Indian Govt's propaganda, disinformation material globally

PM congratulates his team for bringing down sugar prices

PML-N workers break into Greater Iqbal Park to set up stage for PDM rally

US approves Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 71 deaths, 2,729 new cases after rapid rise in infections

Hafeez now finance minister; Rashid gets interior ministry

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters