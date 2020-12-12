Pakistan
Updated 12 Dec 2020
HYDERABAD: Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs. 94735/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs. 86840/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 999/10 grams
