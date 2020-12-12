World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 28,438
- The reported death toll rose by 496 to 21,466, the tally showed.
12 Dec 2020
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 28,438 to 1,300,516, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
The reported death toll rose by 496 to 21,466, the tally showed.
India is neither ‘responsible’ nor a ‘democracy’: FO rejects MEA’s attempt to deny responsibility of global disinformation campaign against Pakistan
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 28,438
PDM Lahore rally: Writ of govt will be enforced at all costs, Buzdar warns opposition
Punjab govt seals 13 areas surrounding Minar-e-Pakistan amid rising COVID-19 cases
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns as Bilawal's spokesperson
COVID-19: Karachi records highest positivity ratio of cases with 20.88 percent
ANI, Reuters partner to spread Indian Govt's propaganda, disinformation material globally
PM congratulates his team for bringing down sugar prices
PML-N workers break into Greater Iqbal Park to set up stage for PDM rally
US approves Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 71 deaths, 2,729 new cases after rapid rise in infections
Hafeez now finance minister; Rashid gets interior ministry
Read more stories
Comments