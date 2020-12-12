AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
India is neither ‘responsible’ nor a ‘democracy’: FO rejects MEA’s attempt to deny responsibility following disinformation exposé

  • "The report by EU DisinfoLab goes to further corroborate our long-held position about India’s incurable obsession with Pakistan and its unrelenting smear campaign against Pakistan," FO said.
  • It is time that the world saw the reality of India as a state-sponsor of terrorism and a purveyor of anti-Pakistan propaganda globally, FO added.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 12 Dec 2020

Rejecting Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)’s attempt to deny responsibility for the elaborate and reprehensible disinformation campaign against Pakistan, the Foreign Office (FO) has said that the latest developments have clearly shown that India is neither ‘responsible’ nor a ‘democracy’.

On Friday, India rejected the findings of the Brussels-based EU DisinfoLab, and said that India does not practice disinformation campaigns. "If you are looking at disinformation, the best example is the country next door which is circulating fictional and fabricated dossiers and purveys a regular stream of fake news," MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Friday.

Following his remarks, the FO in a press release on Saturday said that the MEA’s 'tall claims have no legs to stand on', adding that international exposés have clearly shown that India is neither ‘responsible’ nor a ‘democracy’.

The latest revelations have established that no amount of Indian falsehoods can succeed in diverting attention from India’s unspeakable crimes in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and in misleading the world community, FO said.

The FO further said that Pakistan has already shared extensive and irrefutable evidence of India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and executing terrorist activities in Pakistan.

"The report by EU DisinfoLab goes to further corroborate our long-held position about India’s incurable obsession with Pakistan and its unrelenting smear campaign against Pakistan," FO said.

Pakistan called on the Human Rights Council (HRC) to take a serious look, as well as the relevant authorities in Switzerland and Belgium to investigate the finances and transparency of the relevant NGOs registered within their jurisdiction.

"For far too long, India has masqueraded itself as a ‘victim’ of terrorism. It is time that the world saw the reality of India as a state-sponsor of terrorism and a purveyor of anti-Pakistan propaganda globally," FO said.

