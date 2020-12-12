World
Russia reports 28,137 new coronavirus cases, 560 deaths
- Authorities said 560 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 46,453.
12 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: Russia confirmed 28,137 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Saturday, including 6,622 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,625,848 since the pandemic began.
Authorities said 560 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 46,453.
