Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 69.87 million, death toll at 1,588,828
- Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Updated 12 Dec 2020
LONDON: More than 69.87 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,588,828? have died, according to a Reuters tally.
