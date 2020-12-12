Sehat Kahani Partners with MNC to Launch Telemedicine Helpline in Pakistan

Sehat Kahani signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Narcotics Control (MNC) to Launch UMANG, a telemedicine helpline for the Youth in Pakistan.

This helpline will target individuals who suffer from addiction and will connect them to relevant counselors, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Mental Health Counseling and referrals through this helpline will be free of cost for three months.

Sehat Kahani is a health-tech social enterprise that aims to deliver quality health care solutions using tele-health. It has a network of 1500 female doctors and 27 e-health clinics, which has allowed Sehat Kahani to conduct 150,000 online consultations and benefit 1,050,000 individuals.

Sehat Kahani aims to democratize healthcare by building an all female health provider network to deliver quality healthcare solutions using tele-health.

In addition to offering confidential and easily accessible mental health counseling, this dedicated 24/7 helpline, Umang, will also create awareness about addiction.

Sehat Kahani hopes to launch this helpline in the first week of January, 2021.