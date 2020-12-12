AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
Pakistan

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns as Bilawal's spokesperson

  • Khokhar clarified he has not quit Pakistan Peoples Party.
  • "In my years as his spokesperson, have given counsel with honesty, sincerity and in the best interests of the country and the party," Khokhar tweeted.
Aisha Mahmood 12 Dec 2020

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar announced on Saturday that he has resigned as Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s chief spokesman.

In a tweet today, the senator clarified that he has only tendered his resignation as a spokesperson to Bilawal and not from the party. He said he will stand by Bilawal through thick and thin. "In my years as his spokesperson, have given counsel with honesty, sincerity and in the best interests of the country and the party," Khokhar tweeted.

Earlier, it was reported that Khokar quit the party in protest against some decisions taken from the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), DAWN reported. It was also reported that while important PPP leaders are in Lahore ahead of the PDM’s rally on Sunday, Khokhar has preferred not to go there.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns as Bilawal's spokesperson

