Punjab govt seals 13 areas surrounding Minar-e-Pakistan amid rising COVID-19 cases

(Karachi) The Punjab government has sealed 13 areas surrounding Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan in wake of rising coronavirus cases, local media reported on Saturday.

As per a notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the order will come into force tonight and will remain in place till December 25.

The areas where smart lockdown has been imposed include Rang Mehal, Androon Shera Wala Gate, Mochi Gate, Adroon Bhatti Gate, Chuhan Road, four streets of Ravi Road and four streets in Badami Bagh.

As part of the restrictions, entry and exit into the neighbourhoods will be controlled and people will only be allowed to go out unless absolutely necessary. General stores, tandoors and petrol pumps will be allowed to remain open from 9am to 7pm throughout the week.

Besides, all markets, restaurants and offices will remain closed while a complete ban has been placed on the movement of people and on public and religious gatherings.

A rapid increase in COVID-19 cases has been recorded across Pakistan during the second wave of the deadly disease. The National Command and Operation Centre said that Punjab has 3.87 percent test positivity rate while the total number of positive corona cases in the province has reached 126,526.