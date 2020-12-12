AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 48.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 133.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
JSCL 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KAPCO 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
MLCF 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
OGDC 102.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
PAEL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
PIOC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 91.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
STPL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.06%)
TRG 76.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.57%)
UNITY 28.73 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.81%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt seals 13 areas surrounding Minar-e-Pakistan amid rising COVID-19 cases

  • The order will come into force tonight and will remain in place till December 25
  • Areas where smart lockdown has been imposed include Rang Mehal, Androon Shera Wala Gate, Mochi Gate, Adroon Bhatti Gate and Chuhan Road
Fahad Zulfikar 12 Dec 2020

(Karachi) The Punjab government has sealed 13 areas surrounding Lahore's Minar-e-Pakistan in wake of rising coronavirus cases, local media reported on Saturday.

As per a notification issued by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the order will come into force tonight and will remain in place till December 25.

The areas where smart lockdown has been imposed include Rang Mehal, Androon Shera Wala Gate, Mochi Gate, Adroon Bhatti Gate, Chuhan Road, four streets of Ravi Road and four streets in Badami Bagh.

As part of the restrictions, entry and exit into the neighbourhoods will be controlled and people will only be allowed to go out unless absolutely necessary. General stores, tandoors and petrol pumps will be allowed to remain open from 9am to 7pm throughout the week.

Besides, all markets, restaurants and offices will remain closed while a complete ban has been placed on the movement of people and on public and religious gatherings.

A rapid increase in COVID-19 cases has been recorded across Pakistan during the second wave of the deadly disease. The National Command and Operation Centre said that Punjab has 3.87 percent test positivity rate while the total number of positive corona cases in the province has reached 126,526.

Coronavirus Lahore Smart lockdown COVID 19 restrictions 13 areas sealed

Punjab govt seals 13 areas surrounding Minar-e-Pakistan amid rising COVID-19 cases

PDM Lahore rally: Writ of govt will be enforced at all costs, Buzdar warns opposition

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar resigns as Bilawal's spokesperson

COVID-19: Karachi records highest positivity ratio of cases with 20.88 percent

ANI, Reuters partner to spread Indian Govt's propaganda, disinformation material globally

PM congratulates his team for bringing down sugar prices

PML-N workers break into Greater Iqbal Park to set up stage for PDM rally

US approves Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 71 deaths, 2,729 new cases after rapid rise in infections

Hafeez now finance minister; Rashid gets interior ministry

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters