AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 138.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EFERT 61.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 48.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
FFL 16.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 133.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
JSCL 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KAPCO 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
KEL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.9%)
MLCF 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
OGDC 102.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
PAEL 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
PIOC 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.44%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 91.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 201.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
STPL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.06%)
TRG 76.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.57%)
UNITY 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
WTL 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.98%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PTI Govt conducting ‘highest’ external Debt Repayment & Servicing: Hammad

  • The federal minister said that the PTI government is conducting the highest external debt repayment and servicing ever done by any government
Ali Ahmed 12 Dec 2020

While responding to the newly released annual report on foreign economic assistance (FY 2019-20), Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar highlighted that during FY19-20, the present government paid $10.4 billion on account of debt servicing of external public loans.

This also includes a principal payment of $8.5bn and $1.9bn in interest payments.

The federal minister said that the PTI government is conducting the highest external debt repayment and servicing ever done by any government. “Despite this high debt retirement, pace of external debt rise is slower than during the last years of PML-N government, and forex reserves are also rising,” he said in a tweet post on Saturday.

As per the Ministry of Economic Affairs Division (EAD) annual report on foreign economic assistance (FY 2019-20), Pakistan's total external public debt stood at $77.9 billion as of June 30, 2020 compared to $73.4 billion a year ago, registering 6 percent growth,.

It noted that as of June 30, 2020, 70 percent of total external public debt consists of loans at fixed interest rates while remaining 30 percent loans are obtained on floating interest rates.

The report further stated that during fiscal year 2019-20, the government of Pakistan signed new agreements worth $10.447 billion with various development partners and foreign commercial banks as compared to $ 8.4 billion a year before, registering growth of 23.8 percent. Under the new agreements, the development partners are likely to disburse the committed amount in the next five to six years.

Out of this, 99 percent of the new commitments were for the loans and rest of the 1 percent was for the grants commitments. Out of total new agreements, $6.791 billion worth of financing agreements were signed with multilateral development partners, $3.463 billion with foreign commercial banks and $193 million with bilateral development partners.

PTI Hammad Azhar debt repayment

PTI Govt conducting ‘highest’ external Debt Repayment & Servicing: Hammad

ANI, Reuters partner to spread Indian Govt's propaganda, disinformation material globally

PM congratulates his team for bringing down sugar prices

PML-N workers break into Greater Iqbal Park to set up stage for PDM rally

US approves Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan records 71 deaths, 2,729 new cases after rapid rise in infections

Hafeez now finance minister; Rashid gets interior ministry

PM briefed about 'positive' developments

Jul-Nov remittances up 27 percent YoY

SPI decreases 0.26 percent WoW

'TREK' launched: PM for exploring untapped potential of ecotourism

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters