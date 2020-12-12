PM congratulates his team for bringing down sugar prices

Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded his team for bringing sugar prices down through multi-pronged strategy.

In a tweet on Saturday, the PM congratulated his team and said that sugar is being sold at a national average of 81 rupees per kilogram while it was being sold for 102 rupees per kilogram a month back.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended on December 10 and recorded a decrease of 0.26 % over last week due to a fall in the prices of food items. According to the latest data by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), sugar prices have seen a decrease of 6.97 %.

In October, the PM had announced that his government would use all resources at the state's disposal to bring down food prices. He said his government was investigating the causes of the hike in prices, including hoarding, smuggling or a rise in international prices.