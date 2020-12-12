AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PM to address climate change summit by UN today

  • The PM will apprise the world about the efforts being made by Pakistan to mitigate the effects of climate change in the country.
  • Around 75 world leaders will attend the summit.
Aisha Mahmood 12 Dec 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address on Saturday the Climate Ambition Summit 2020 being held virtually today by the United Nations (UN) in connection with the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement.

The Paris agreement is designed to limit a rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius, which scientists say could stave off the worst effects of climate change. The UK was to host this year's climate change summit in Glasgow but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was postponed to November 2021.

At the summit, around 75 world leaders will attend and set out new ambitious commitments under three pillars of Paris Agreement including mitigation, adaptation and finance.

Secretary-General of the UN, President Macron of France and Pope Francis will also address the meeting.

The PM's speech will be live at 1900 hrs Pakistan Standard Time. He will apprise the world about the efforts being made by Pakistan to mitigate the effects of climate change in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

In his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September, the PM had raised the alarm on the danger posed by climate change and said that the commitments made in the Paris Accord be fulfilled.

The PM said recent unprecedented fires in Australia, Brazil and other parts of the world 'should make all of us worried for our future generations'.

