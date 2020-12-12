AVN 78.44 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.76%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
CHCC 138.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.36%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 109.16 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.9%)
EFERT 61.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
EPCL 48.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.89%)
FCCL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.08%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.03%)
HASCOL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 132.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.6%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.29%)
KAPCO 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.17%)
KEL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
MLCF 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.09%)
OGDC 102.56 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.19%)
PAEL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.11%)
PIBTL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.13%)
PIOC 94.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.78%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 91.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.84%)
PSO 201.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.6%)
SNGP 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.5%)
STPL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.77%)
TRG 77.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.52%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
BR100 4,449 Increased By ▲ 21.74 (0.49%)
BR30 22,474 Increased By ▲ 107.68 (0.48%)
KSE100 42,470 Increased By ▲ 164.55 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,730 Increased By ▲ 58.32 (0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Jul-Nov remittances up 27 percent YoY

Rizwan Bhatti 12 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Inflows of workers' remittances maintained strong growth, posting an increase of 27 percent during the first five months of this fiscal year (FY21). The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Friday home remittances continued upward momentum as remittances remained above $ 2 billion for a record 6th consecutive month in November. Pakistan is receiving over $2 billion inflows monthly since June 2020. The country received highest-ever workers' remittances amounting to $2.76 billion during the first month (July) of this fiscal year (FY21).

Overseas Pakistani remitted workers' remittances amounting to $ 2.34 billion in November 2020 compared to $1.821 billion arrived on November 2019, showing an increase of 28.4 percent or $ 519 million. Inflows during November 2020 are also 2.4 percent higher than October 2020, in which some $2.284 billion home remittances were received.

Overall, during the first five months (July-November) of FY21, workers' remittances surged by 27 percent to reach an unprecedented level of $ 11.77 billion against $9.275 billion in the same period last year. On average, workers' remittances have been about half a billion ($ 499 million) higher in each month of FY21 as compared to the same period last year.

During the period under review, remittance inflows have mainly been sourced from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States. With 28 percent share in overall inflows, Saudi Arabia is remained the ranked one. Home remittances amounted to $ 3.3 billion were received from Saudi Arabia during July-Nov of FY21.

In addition, inflows of workers' remittances from United Arab Emirates were $ 2.4 billion (up by 7.6 percent), United Kingdom $ 1.6 billion, increased by 54 percent and home remittances from United States were $ 1.0 billion, surged by 52 percent.

The SBP said that continued government and SBP efforts to formalize remittances under the Pakistan Remittances Initiative (PRI), rising use of digital channels amid limited cross-border travel, orderly exchange market conditions, and some improvement in global economic activity are some of the important factors behind the sustained improvement in workers' remittances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Jul-Nov remittances up 27 percent YoY

PM briefed about 'positive' developments

SPI decreases 0.26 percent WoW

'TREK' launched: PM for exploring untapped potential of ecotourism

Virgin Atlantic's maiden flight lands in Islamabad

EU DisinfoLab report: Pakistan seeks probe into India's propaganda

EU leaders agree climate target, budget after wrangles

Operations of two fertilizer plants allowed by cabinet

FTO takes action against delay in refunds under FASTER

External public debt stands at $77.9 billion: EAD

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.