UK slaps sanctions on Rao Anwar

ISLAMABAD: The UK government has placed a travel ban and economic sanctions on former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Karachi Rao Anwar for being involved in gross human rights violations. Rao Anwar, who retired as a SSP, has been placed on the UK sanctions list which was released Friday.

The kingdom implements a global human rights sanctions regime through regulations under its Sanctions Act. According to the UK sanction list, Rao Anwar Khan is the former SSP in Malir District, Pakistan.

In his role as SSP Malir, Rao Anwar was reportedly responsible for numerous staged police encounters in which individuals were killed by police, and was directly involved in over 190 police encounters that resulted in the deaths of over 400 people, including the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud in 2018.

Rao Anwar Khan is therefore responsible for or complicit in, the serious violations of the right to life. The UK government publishes the UK sanctions list, which provides details of those designated under regulations made under the Sanctions Act.

The UK currently only implements a global human rights sanctions regime through regulations under the Sanctions Act. In the sanctions list, Rao Anwar appears at number 59. The UK government explained that the former SSP Malir Karachi has been slapped with sanctions which include an asset freeze and travel ban to the UK.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020