Opinion

PM's appeal to opposition parties

Jamshed Khan Updated 12 Dec 2020

In his televised address to the nation, prime minister Imran Khan has urged the opposition parties to delay or defer their planned protest gatherings in view of an alarming surge in the cases of Covid-19 in the country. He has said among other things that after the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally in Multan, 64 percent beds of the hospitals were now occupied by Covid-19 patients.

Opposition parties are now required to come up with incriminating evidence to negate prime minister's remarks in relation to the conditions of hospitals and the number of corona in-patients in Multan and Peshawar. Their failure to respond to prime minister's allegation against them in a convincing manner will only show their disregard for the general public. Opposition parties must not be allowed to hold rallies in the midst of coronavirus outbreak.

Jamshed Khan (Peshawar)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

