EU to give 58 million for education and water in B'stan

ISLAMABAD: The European Union will provide 58 million (Rs11.1 billion) to support the government of Balochistan in its efforts to address water scarcity, and improve access and quality of primary- and middle-level education in the province.

The joint announcement followed the signing of two new financing agreements on Friday by Noor Ahmed, secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, and Androulla Kaminara, ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan.

