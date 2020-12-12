Coronavirus claims 23 more lives in Sindh: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 23 more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 3,132 and 1,489 new cases emerged when 11,537 samples were tested.

In a statement issued here from CM House on Friday, he said 23 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,132 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

The CM said that 1,1537 samples were tested, which diagnosed 1,489 cases that constituted 12.9 percent current detection rate. Shah said that currently 24,137 patients were under treatment, of them 24,248 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centres and 873 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 777 patients was stated to be critical, of them 94 have been shifted on ventilators.

According to Murad Ali Shah, out of 1,489 new cases 1,067 have been detected from Karachi, including 364 from South, 341 East, 150 Central, 88 Korangi, 63 West and 61 Malir.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020